Brown Capital Management Now Owns 13.87% of Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.18MM shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS). This represents 13.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.70MM shares and 13.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.03% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orthopediatrics is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.03% from its latest reported closing price of $45.23.

The projected annual revenue for Orthopediatrics is $155MM, an increase of 33.38%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthopediatrics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.19%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 18,891K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,795K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,586K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,060K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 546K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 0.22% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 468K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 13.08% over the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.