Brown Capital Management Now Owns 13.72% of AppFolio (APPF)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of AppFolio Inc (APPF). This represents 13.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.29MM shares and 17.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.97% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for AppFolio is $117.04. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.97% from its latest reported closing price of $125.81.

The projected annual revenue for AppFolio is $579MM, an increase of 22.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppFolio. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPF is 0.35%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 19,116K shares. The put/call ratio of APPF is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,976K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,724K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 1,479K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 749K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 59.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 546K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Appfolio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

