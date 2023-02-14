Brown Capital Management Now Owns 12.43% of DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 (OLO)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.17MM shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6/1/2038 (OLO). This represents 12.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 11.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 103.26% and an increase in total ownership of 1.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.17% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.17% from its latest reported closing price of $8.14.

The projected annual revenue for DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 is $217MM, an increase of 23.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLO is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 170,972K shares. The put/call ratio of OLO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raine Capital holds 32,646K shares representing 19.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,292K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,319K shares, representing an increase of 56.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 6,989K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,998K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,125K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,119K shares, representing a decrease of 48.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 5,603K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

