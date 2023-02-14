Stocks

Brown Capital Management Now Owns 12.43% of DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 (OLO)

February 14, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.17MM shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6/1/2038 (OLO). This represents 12.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 11.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 103.26% and an increase in total ownership of 1.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.17% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.17% from its latest reported closing price of $8.14.

The projected annual revenue for DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 is $217MM, an increase of 23.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLO is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 170,972K shares. The put/call ratio of OLO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

OLO / DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6/1/2038 Ownership

Raine Capital holds 32,646K shares representing 19.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,292K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,319K shares, representing an increase of 56.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 6,989K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,998K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,125K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,119K shares, representing a decrease of 48.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 5,603K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Olo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.