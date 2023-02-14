Brown Capital Management Now Owns 10.45% of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.22MM shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM). This represents 10.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.55MM shares and 11.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings is $70.23. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of $53.90.

The projected annual revenue for Alarm.com Holdings is $892MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, an increase of 56.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.24%, a decrease of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 54,700K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 3.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,636K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 20.30% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,983K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 9.99% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,487K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,936K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,894K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Alarm.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.