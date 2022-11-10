Brown Capital Management Nearly Halves Their Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,423,447 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 8.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5,804,501 shares and 14.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 7,315,042 shares representing 17.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,087,402 shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 93.74% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,006,873 shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138,112 shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 16.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,863,358 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906,153 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 2,686,866 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589,832 shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 21.66% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cardiovascular Systems Inc is 0.0782%, a decrease of 24.8059%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 46,505,176 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.