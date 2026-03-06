Brown Capital Dumps 190,000 AppFolio Shares Worth $45.1 Million

Key Points

Sold 189,819 AppFolio shares; estimated transaction value ~$45.11 million based on fourth-quarter average pricing.

Quarter-end position value declined by $58.87 million, reflecting both share sale and price movement.

Trade represented 3.7% of Brown Capital’s reported 13F assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 152,123 shares valued at $35.39 million.

AppFolio stake now 2.9% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Brown Capital Management reported selling 189,819 AppFolio shares, an estimated $45.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, per SEC filings.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Brown Capital Management sold 189,819 shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $45.11 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the AppFolio position declined by $58.87 million, a figure that includes both the share reduction and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Brown Capital Management’s AppFolio position now represents 2.9% of its 13F assets under management after the sale.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CAMT: $114.33 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:GLBE: $94.53 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:CYBR: $68.04 million (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:RGEN: $44.89 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:XMTR: $41.55 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, AppFolio shares were priced at $168.79, down 20.6% over the previous year and trailing the S&P 500 by 34.25 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $950.82 million Net Income (TTM) $140.92 million Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $168.79 One-Year Price Change (20.61%)

Company snapshot

Provides cloud-based business management solutions for the real estate industry, including property management platforms, investment management tools, and value-added services such as electronic payments, tenant screening, and insurance.

Serves property management companies and real estate investment management organizations seeking to digitize operations and enhance efficiency.

Operates a recurring revenue model supported by software subscriptions and ancillary service fees.

AppFolio is a technology company specializing in cloud software solutions for the real estate sector, with a focus on automating and streamlining property management and investment workflows. The company leverages a recurring revenue model, supported by both software subscriptions and ancillary service fees. AppFolio's competitive advantage lies in its integrated platform approach and its ability to address complex operational needs for property managers and real estate investors at scale.

What this transaction means for investors

Brown Capital Management sold roughly half its AppFolio stake in the last quarter, part of a broader pattern in which it similarly slashed the size of many of its holdings. The widespread selling may have more to do with managing outflows or locking in gains than any specific concerns about AppFolio.

AppFolio makes cloud-based property management software handling everything from marketing vacant units to collecting rent to tracking maintenance. Revenue increasingly comes not from subscriptions but from processing rent payments, tenant screening fees, and insurance products, the services flowing through the platform as property managers handle operations. The stickier these payment flows become, the harder it is for customers to leave.

The stock fell 21% over the past year as investors cooled on high-multiple software companies and real estate activity slowed. For investors, the bet on AppFolio isn't just property management efficiency. It's whether the platform becomes essential enough that switching costs keep customers locked in even when real estate markets stumble. Growth depends on adding units under management and increasing revenue per unit through those value-added services, so investors should keep an eye on those numbers.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AppFolio, Global-E Online, and Xometry. The Motley Fool recommends Repligen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

