Brown & Brown Unit Acquires Texas All Risk - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hull & Company, LLC, a Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) unit, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Texas All Risk, a managing general agent for independent retail insurance agencies placing a wide range of property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Following the acquisition, Texas All Risk team will continue operating as a new stand-alone office within Brown & Brown's Wholesale Brokerage Segment under the leadership of Kelly Davis. The Texas All Risk team will continue operating from its Dallas, Texas location.

