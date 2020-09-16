Brown & Brown Unit Acquires Brookstone Insurance Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services, a unit of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), has acquired substantially all of the assets of the Brookstone Insurance Group, LLC. Brookstone provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to customers throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Brookstone Insurance Group will continue to operate from existing offices under leadership of Lauren Allen and under regional leadership of Tommy Huval. The Brookstone team will become part of the Brown & Brown operations in DFW and throughout the state of Texas.

