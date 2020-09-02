Brown & Brown To Buy Privately Held Vehicle Administrative Services

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Vehicle Administrative Services, LP. or VAS, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and related consumer auto protection products. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in October 2020, subject to certain closing conditions.

Following the acquisition, the VAS team will continue to operate from its headquarters in Addison, Texas, led by its owner Bill Breindel, who will report to Mike Neal, President of Brown & Brown Dealer Services or BBDS.

Neal stated, "Bill has over 35 years of experience in managing and refining roadside assistance and other vehicle protection products that complement products offered by VAS clients. The VAS team's focus on customer service, compliance and development of new protection products is consistent with the customer first values of Brown & Brown Dealer Services."

