Brown & Brown Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) reported that its fourth quarter net income rose to $145.2 million or $0.51 per share from $101.7 million or $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted income per share was $0.50, up from $0.39 in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $901.4 million, an increase of 22.1% from the prior year, with commissions and fees increasing by 21.3% and Organic Revenue increasing by 7.8%. Analysts expected revenue of $897.07 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.