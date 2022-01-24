Brown & Brown Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Monday reported that its net income for the fourth quarter was $101.7 million or $0.36 per share, up from $97.3 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.42 from $0.32 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $738.5 million, up from $642.1 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $726.16 million for the quarter.

