Markets
BRO

Brown & Brown Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Monday reported that its net income for the fourth quarter was $101.7 million or $0.36 per share, up from $97.3 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.42 from $0.32 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $738.5 million, up from $642.1 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $726.16 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular