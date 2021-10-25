Markets
BRO

Brown & Brown Q3 Profit Increases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) reported that its net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $146.4 million, an increase of $12.4 million, or 9.3% from the prior year. Net income per share increased to $0.52 from $0.47 last year.

Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.58, or 11.5%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $770.3 million, increasing $96.3 million, or 14.3%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, with commissions and fees increasing by 14.6% and organic revenue increasing by 8.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular