Brown & Brown Q2 Results Beat Street

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Street estimates.

The company reported a net income of $190.4 million or $0.67 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $145.2 million or $0.51 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.68, compared to $0.51 per share the prior year. It beat the average estimate of $0.59 per share polled by Thomson Reuters analysts.

Revenue increased to $1.05 billion from $838.7 million the prior quarter. It beat consensus estimate of $ 997.51 million.

