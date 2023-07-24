News & Insights

Markets
BRO

Brown & Brown Q2 Results Beat Street

July 24, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Street estimates.

The company reported a net income of $190.4 million or $0.67 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $145.2 million or $0.51 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.68, compared to $0.51 per share the prior year. It beat the average estimate of $0.59 per share polled by Thomson Reuters analysts.

Revenue increased to $1.05 billion from $838.7 million the prior quarter. It beat consensus estimate of $ 997.51 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.