Brown & Brown Q1 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) reported that its net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $199.7 million, an increase of $47.3 million or 31.0% from the prior year. Net income per share were $0.70 up from $0.54 last year.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $815.3 million, increasing $116.8 million, or 16.7%, compared to the first quarter of the prior year, with commissions and fees increasing by 16.9% and Organic revenue increasing by 9.8%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share and revenues of $755.81 million for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share. The dividend is payable on May 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 10, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.