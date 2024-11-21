Brown & Brown price target raised to $119 from $108 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Brown & Brown to $119 from $108 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated organic growth assumptions for the insurance broker following Q3 earnings and the latest industry pricing data.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BRO:
- Brown & Brown price target raised to $118 from $116 at Truist
- Brown & Brown Shows Strong Growth in Q3 2024
- BRO Earnings: Brown & Brown’s Financial Results Beat Wall Street Targets
- Brown & Brown reports Q3 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 87c
- BRO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.