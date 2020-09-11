Brown & Brown Of Tennessee Acquires Assets Of Frank E. Neal & Co. Agency

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of the Frank E. Neal & Co. Agency. Frank E. Neal & Co. is a provider of commercial, surety, personal and employee benefits insurance solutions to entrepreneurs, established businesses and individuals throughout the Southeast region of the United States. The Frank E. Neal team will join with the existing Brown & Brown of Tennessee team in Nashville.

Brown & Brown of Tennessee operates under local leadership of Ryan Rothrock and regional leadership of John Esposito.

