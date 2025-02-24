News & Insights

Brown & Brown Names Stephen Hearn COO - Quick Facts

February 24, 2025 — 07:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown (BRO) announced the appointment of Stephen Hearn as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Hearn has resigned from the board and will join the operating committee. Stephen Hearn is an insurance industry veteran who joined the companys board of directors in August 2024.

Hearn began his insurance career in 1989. Most recently, he worked with The Ardonagh Group. He served as a director of Ardonagh International from May 2023 to July 2024. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of Corant Global, a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

