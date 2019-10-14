Brown & Brown Lone Star Acquires VGW Insurance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) announced that Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services, Inc. has acquired substantially all of the assets of VGW Insurance. The VGW team will operate as a stand-alone office within Brown & Brown's Retail Segment and will continue doing business under the leadership of Rick Walker.

Rick Walker said, "Joining a forward-thinking organization that encourages an entrepreneurial culture and that sets an industry-leading standard for innovation, customer service, and carrier relationships places us in an exceptional position for future growth and success."

