Brown & Brown initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Brown & Brown with an Overweight rating and $134 price target The firm says a supportive pricing and macro environment is likely to persist for 2025 and beyond for the excess and surplus market, providing a tailwind for property and casualty companies that can demonstrate underwriting discipline and pricing power. The analyst prefers Kinsale, Ryan Specialty, and Brown & Brown in the group. Morgan Stanley expects pricing to remain supportive of growth in the excess and surplus market.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BRO:
- Brown & Brown price target raised to $119 from $108 at Barclays
- Brown & Brown price target raised to $118 from $116 at Truist
- Brown & Brown Shows Strong Growth in Q3 2024
- BRO Earnings: Brown & Brown’s Financial Results Beat Wall Street Targets
- Brown & Brown reports Q3 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 87c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.