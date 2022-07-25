Brown & Brown Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $145.2 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $139.3 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $839.7 million from $727.3 million last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $145.2 Mln. vs. $139.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $839.7 Mln vs. $727.3 Mln last year.

