Brown & Brown, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$815m, some 7.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.70, 24% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Brown & Brown after the latest results. NYSE:BRO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Brown & Brown are now predicting revenues of US$2.84b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 3.1% to US$1.80 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.84b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.80 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$53.78. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Brown & Brown at US$55.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Brown & Brown's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Brown & Brown's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 10% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Brown & Brown's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.78, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Brown & Brown going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Brown & Brown you should know about.

