Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.16, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRO was $53.16, representing a -1.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.80 and a 49.24% increase over the 52 week low of $35.62.

BRO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). BRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.72%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 18.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRO at 2.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.