Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRO was $44.69, representing a -8.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.76 and a 45.57% increase over the 52 week low of $30.70.

BRO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). BRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports BRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.78%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRO as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 7.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRO at 10000%.

