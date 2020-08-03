Dividends
BRO

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.47, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRO was $45.47, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.69 and a 48.11% increase over the 52 week low of $30.70.

BRO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). BRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.29%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BRO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
  • SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
  • WisdomTree Trust (USMF)
  • Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMMO with an increase of 14.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRO at 3.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular