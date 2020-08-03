Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.47, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRO was $45.47, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.69 and a 48.11% increase over the 52 week low of $30.70.

BRO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). BRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.29%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

WisdomTree Trust (USMF)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMMO with an increase of 14.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRO at 3.72%.

