(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $227 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.4% to $1.606 billion from $1.186 billion last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $227 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.606 Bln vs. $1.186 Bln last year.

