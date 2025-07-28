Brown & Brown Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $231 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.285 billion from $1.178 billion last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $231 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.285 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.

