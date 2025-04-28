Brown & Brown Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $331 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $1.404 billion from $1.258 billion last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $331 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.404 Bln vs. $1.258 Bln last year.

