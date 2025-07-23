Brown & Brown, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Brown & Brown, Inc. has announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of August 13, 2025. The company, which has been operating since 1939, is a prominent insurance brokerage firm with over 500 locations and a workforce of more than 17,000 professionals, focusing on providing customer-centric risk management solutions. For additional information, interested parties can contact Chief Financial Officer R. Andrew Watts.

Potential Positives

The board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, indicating the company's profitability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for August 20, 2025, which may positively enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend at a modest rate of $0.15 per share may indicate lower financial performance or profitability compared to previous periods, potentially signaling concerns to investors.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Brown & Brown, Inc.?

Brown & Brown, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

When is the dividend payable?

The dividend is payable on August 20, 2025.

Who qualifies for the dividend payout?

Shareholders of record on August 13, 2025, will qualify for the dividend payout.

What services does Brown & Brown, Inc. provide?

Brown & Brown, Inc. provides customer-centric risk management solutions as an insurance brokerage firm.

How many professionals work at Brown & Brown, Inc.?

Brown & Brown, Inc. has a team of more than 17,000 professionals worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BRO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/12/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRO forecast page.

$BRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $104.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $111.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $109.0 on 04/11/2025

