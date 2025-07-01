Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Date for Release of Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings and Investor Conference Call

Brown & Brown, Inc. will release 2025 second-quarter earnings on July 28, followed by a conference call on July 29.

Brown & Brown, Inc. will announce its second-quarter earnings for 2025 on July 28, 2025, following market closure. An investor update conference call hosted by CEO J. Powell Brown and CFO R. Andrew Watts is scheduled for July 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, which will be broadcast live on the company's website. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded version will be available for 14 days after the call. Brown & Brown, a leading insurance brokerage firm, has been providing risk management solutions since 1939 and operates over 500 locations globally with a workforce of more than 17,000 professionals. The release includes forward-looking statements about future events, indicating the potential for changes in the timeline of the earnings announcement.

Potential Positives

Brown & Brown, Inc. will provide a timely update on its second-quarter earnings, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The involvement of both the CEO and CFO in the investor update conference call underscores the company's leadership's engagement with shareholders.

The live webcast and subsequent availability of the audio recording demonstrate the company's effort to ensure accessibility for all investors.

Potential Negatives

Potential delay in the release of second-quarter financial results could indicate issues or uncertainties within the company, which may affect investor confidence.



The use of forward-looking statements suggests that there are inherent uncertainties surrounding their financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's stability.



Dependence on a live conference call for earnings updates may limit accessibility for some investors, potentially impacting transparency and communication with stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Brown & Brown release its 2025 second-quarter earnings?

Brown & Brown will release its 2025 second-quarter earnings on July 28, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the investor update conference call?

The investor update conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. EDT on July 29, 2025.

Where can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the call live on Brown & Brown's website at www.bbrown.com under "Investor Relations" and "Calendar of Events."

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the audio from the conference call will be archived on the website for 14 days after the live broadcast.

Who can I contact for more information about the earnings release?

You can contact R. Andrew Watts, Chief Financial Officer, at (386) 239-5770 for more information.

$BRO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.

on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$BRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces it will release its 2025 second-quarter earnings on Monday, July 28, 2025, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, J. Powell Brown, Brown & Brown’s president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Brown & Brown’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown's second-quarter 2025 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown's website at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to www.bbrown.com and click on "Investor Relations" and then "Calendar of Events."





If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be archived on Brown & Brown's website, www.bbrown.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to "Investor Relations" and click on "Calendar of Events."







About Brown & Brown, Inc.







Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning 500+ locations and a team of more than 17,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at bbrown.com.





This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our second-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our second-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.







For more information:







R. Andrew Watts





Chief Financial Officer





(386) 239-5770



