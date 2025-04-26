BROWN & BROWN Earnings Preview: Recent $BRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BROWN & BROWN ($BRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,417,595,933 and earnings of $1.32 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BROWN & BROWN Insider Trading Activity
BROWN & BROWN insiders have traded $BRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HYATT J BROWN (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 418,928 shares for an estimated $46,815,204.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BROWN & BROWN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of BROWN & BROWN stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,026,589 shares (+626.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,752,609
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,873,317 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,115,800
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,594,373 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,657,933
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,335,964 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,295,047
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,190,563 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,461,237
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,099,199 shares (+11337.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,140,281
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 964,701 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,418,796
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BROWN & BROWN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
BROWN & BROWN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BROWN & BROWN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.