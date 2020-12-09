Markets
Brown & Brown Dealer Services Buys Substantially All Assets Of MAJ Companies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) announced Wednesday that Brown & Brown Dealer Services (BBDS) has acquired substantially all of the assets of MAJ Companies Ltd.

MAJ Companies has been serving its dealer partners by providing best in class F&I product and sales training, aftermarket program and contract analysis and F&I performance management.

Sid Vance will lead the MAJ team as part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, which operates under the leadership of Mike Neal.

