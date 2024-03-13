Brown & Brown Dealer Services Acquires Assets Of DealerMax - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Dealer Services has acquired the assets of DealerMax, which serves dealer customers in Pennsylvania and throughout the Northeast. The DealerMax team will join Brown & Brown Dealer Services and continue to operate from their offices in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

DealerMax was originally founded by Jim Maxim, Sr. as Maxim Automotive. Jim Maxim, Jr. will remain with and support the team during a transition period.

Mike Neal, president-BBDS, said, "We have had a long, collaborative relationship with the Maxim family in the F&I automotive industry."

