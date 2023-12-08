Brown & Brown Completes ABS Acquisition

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of ABS Risk, LLC and ABS Operations, LLC collectively called as ABS.

Financial terms of the deal are not known.

ABS is a warrantor of the automotive aftermarket providing nationwide parts and labor repair warranties, national road hazard programs and component-specific warranties.

The ABS team will continue to be led by CEO Michael Cox.

On Thursday, Brown & Brown shares closed at $73.78, down 0.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.

