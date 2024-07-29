News & Insights

Brown & Brown To Buy Quintes Holding; Terms Not Known

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, Monday said it has agreed to acquire insurance operations of Quintes Holding B.V.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Their hub structure is closely aligned with our decentralized sales and service business model, and the breadth of their specializations will complement our existing capabilities and drive our continued growth," said Barrett Brown, executive vice president and president of the Brown & Brown, Retail segment.

Founded in 2012 in Netherlands , Quintes serves about 200,000 customers across its three main divisions: broking, MGA and pension business.

Upon closing the deal, which expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, Quintes will continue to be led by Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen, chief executive officer and founder.

