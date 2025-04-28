Brown & Brown (BRO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brown & Brown (BRO) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was -0.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Organic growth : 6.5% versus 6.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6.5% versus 6.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Commissions and fees : $1.39 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Revenues- Investment income : $18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- Core commissions and fees : $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Revenues- Other income, net : $1 million compared to the $2.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -66.7% year over year.

: $1 million compared to the $2.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -66.7% year over year. Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions : $43 million versus $42.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $43 million versus $42.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Core Commissions and Fees- Wholesale Brokerage : $149 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $147.82 million.

: $149 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $147.82 million. Core Commissions and Fees- National Programs : $303 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.25 million.

: $303 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.25 million. Core Commissions and Fees- Retail : $890 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $883.01 million.

: $890 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $883.01 million. Total revenues- Other : $10 million versus $10.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $10 million versus $10.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues- Wholesale Brokerage : $159 million compared to the $154.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $159 million compared to the $154.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- National Programs: $328 million compared to the $342.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Brown & Brown have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

