Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Brown & Brown, Inc.’s BRO fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The bottom line increased 19% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected improved organic growth and higher net investment income, partly offset by higher expenses.

Q4 Details

Total revenues of $901.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. The top line improved 22.1% year over year. The upside can be primarily attributed to commission and fees, which grew 21.3% year over year to $864.8 million.



Organic revenues improved 7.8% to $764.7 million in the quarter under review.



Investment income increased year over year to $4.7 million from $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDAC was $283.1 million, up 34.9% year over year. EBITDAC margin expanded 560 basis points year over year to 31.2%.



Total expenses increased 18.3% to $707.2 million due to a rise in employee compensation and benefits, other operating expenses, amortization, depreciation and interest expenses.

Financial Update

Brown & Brown exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $579.5 million, up 38.3% from the 2021-end level.



Long-term debt of $4 billion as of Dec 31, 2022 nearly doubled from 2021 end.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $881.4 million, up 5% year over year.

Full-Year 2022 Highlights

Full-year adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 6.5% year over year.



Revenues of $3.6 billion increased 17.1% year over year and were almost in line with the consensus estimate.



Commissions and fees increased 16.9%, while organic revenues grew 8.1%.



Adjusted EBITDAC was $1.2 billion, up 15.9% year over year. EBITDAC margin contracted 40 basis points year over year to 31.2%.

