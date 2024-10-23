Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brown & Brown (BRO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 22.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.16 billion, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brown & Brown metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' of $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment income' reaching $20.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Core commissions and fees' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions' will reach $30.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.



Shares of Brown & Brown have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BRO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

