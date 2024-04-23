Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Brown & Brown, Inc.’s BRO first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%. The bottom line increased 18.7% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected strong organic growth, improved EBITDAC margin and higher commission and fees, partly offset by higher expenses.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brown & Brown, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote

Q1 Details

Total revenues of $1.25 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. The top line improved 12.7% year over year. The upside can be primarily attributed to commission and fees, which grew 11.6% year over year to $1.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for commission and fees was pegged at $1.1 billion.



Organic revenues improved 8.6% to $1.15 billion in the quarter under review.

Investment income more than doubled year over year to $18 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at $17.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDAC was $466 million, up 17.1% year over year. EBITDAC margin increased to 37% year over year from 35.7%.



Total expenses increased 8.7% to $894 million due to a rise in employee compensation and benefits, amortization, depreciation and interest.

Financial Update

Brown & Brown exited the first quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $581 million, down 17% from the 2023-end level.



Long-term debt of $3 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, decreased 6.7% from the 2023-end level.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 was $13 million, down 78.3% year over year.

Dividend Update

The board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share to be paid out on May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2024.

Zacks Rank

Brown & Brown currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies TRV reported first-quarter 2024 core income of $4.69 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.75 on higher-than-expected catastrophe loss. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 15.3% from the year-ago quarter to $11.2 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.



Net written premiums increased 8% year over year to about $10.2 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $9.9 billion. Net investment income increased 27.6% year over year to $846 million.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.83 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20. The bottom line improved nearly eight times year over year. Operating revenues of $17.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% and increased 20.1% year over year.



Net premiums earned grew 19% to $16 billion and beat our estimate of $14.4 billion. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 1,290 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 86.1.

RLI Corp. RLI reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago number by 16%. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $394 million, up 17.6% year over year, driven by 17% higher net premiums earned and 21.3% higher net investment income. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.



Gross premiums written increased 13% year over year to $468 million. This uptick can be attributed to the solid performance of the Casualty (up 12.6%), Property (up 13.5%) and Surety segments (up 12.1%). Our estimate was $511 million. Underwriting income of $77.7 million increased 16%. Combined ratio deteriorated 60 basis points year over year to 78.5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at 85, while our estimate was 77.7.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.