Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 37.3% year over year.



Results benefited from more new business, good retention, and rate increases across all four divisions.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brown & Brown, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote

Q1 in Details

Total revenues of $815.3 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%. Moreover, the top line improved 16.7% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to increased commission and fees, and high organic growth.



Commissions and fees grew 16.9% year over year to $814 million. Organic revenues improved 9.8% to $734.1 million in the quarter under review.



Investment income decreased 75% year over year to $0.3 million.



EBITDAC was $291.6 million, up 20.5% year over year. EBITDAC margin expanded 120 basis points year over year to 35.8%.



Total expenses increased 16.8% to $576.1 million, courtesy of a rise in employee compensation and benefits, and amortization, interest and depreciation.

Financial Update

Brown & Brown exited first-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $678.7 million, down 16.9% from 2020-end level.



Long-term debt of $2 billion as of Mar 31, 2021 was down 0.8% from 2020 end.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $125.1 million, up more than threefold year over year.

Dividend Update

Concurrent with the earnings release, Brown & Brown declared cash dividend of 9.25 cents per share in the first quarter. The dividend will be paid out on May 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 10.

Zacks Rank

Brown & Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.72 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.



The Travelers Companies’ TRV first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $2.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.



W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.08 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.3%.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.