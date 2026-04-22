Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown (BRO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 33.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Brown & Brown metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Investment income' to come in at $24.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' stands at $1.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +34.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Retail' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Other' will reach $15.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +52.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Organic growth' should come in at 0.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.5%.

Over the past month, Brown & Brown shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BRO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.