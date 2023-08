Brown & Brown (BRO) Price Target Increased by 8.67% to 76.70

The average one-year price target for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has been revised to 76.70 / share. This is an increase of 8.67% from the prior estimate of 70.58 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from the latest reported closing price of 70.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 239,695K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 16,518K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,262K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 11,751K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,223K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 43.16% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,563K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 19.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,014K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,712K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Brown & Brown Background Information

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

