Brown & Brown (BRO) Boosts Canada Presence With HBG Buyout

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO has completed the acquisition of Highcourt Partners Limited and its subsidiaries e-Underwriters and CLIS. The addition of Highcourt Partners will boost Brown & Brown’s presence in Canadian market.



Highcourt Partners, founded in 2011, is an entrepreneurial international insurance brokerage and risk consulting firm. In April 2021, the company merged with a Toronto-based agency, the Breckles Group and changed into the Highcourt Breckles Group (HBG).



The addition of HBG will provide Brown & Brown solid opportunities, enhanced resources and a robust leadership team to boost growth in Canada. The buyout will also expand the insurance broker’s capabilities to assist customers globally. This marks the first acquisition by Brown and Brown in the first quarter of 2023.



Brown & Brown and its subsidiaries continuously make strategic acquisitions to expand globally, add capabilities and boost operations. These strategic buyouts help Brown & Brown increase commissions and fees, which, in turn, drive revenues.



BRO had a record year for M&A activity in 2022. The insurance broker completed 30 acquisitions with approximately $435 million of annual revenues. Brown & Brown closed nine acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2022 with annual revenues of approximately $17 million.



Brown & Brown’s impressive growth is driven by organic and inorganic means across all segments. The company intends to make consistent investments to drive organic growth and margins. Its solid earnings have allowed the company to expand its capabilities with the buyouts extending the company’s geographic footprint.



Consistent operational results have been aiding Brown & Brown in generating solid cash flows for deployment in strategic initiatives. BRO has maintained a strong liquidity position with $650 million of cash and cash equivalents.



Given the insurance industry’s adequate capital level, players like Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has been pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Arthur J. Gallagher has completed the acquisition of the partnership interests of BCHR Holdings, L.P., dba Buck in March 2023. The acquisition is expected to enhance Gallagher’s client offerings.



AJG’s merger and acquisition pipeline is quite strong, with about $400 million of annualized revenues, associated with about 50 term sheets either agreed upon or being prepared. A solid capital position supports AJG in its growth initiatives. It, thus, remains focused on continuing its tuck-in mergers and acquisitions.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) insurance broker have gained 1.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 0.7%. Moreover, sustained operational performance, higher commissions and fees and a sturdy capital position will help the broker retain the momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

