Brown & Brown (BRO) Boosts Benefits Service With Piper Jordan

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO has acquired substantially all Piper Jordan assets.



San Diego, CA -based Piper Jordan is an employee benefits advisory firm. It provides a wide range of services, which include benefits consulting, administration, advocacy, and communication. It looks to address the expectation of its members with its creative design strategy, market trend expertise and creation of benefits strategies.



With the acquisition, Brown & Brown will leverage the expertise of Piper Jordan in offering employee benefits advisory services. The acquisition is expected to enhance the acquirer’s benefits advisory services, cater to the needs of its customers and also enhance its product portfolio.



As far as Piper Jordan is concerned, the deal will empower the firm to enhance its capability to transform employee benefits packages in the national account space and provide them with more opportunities in the future.



Notably, the latest transaction marks the second buyout of the insurance broker in second-quarter 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, it closed two acquisitions with annual revenues of approximately $33 million. In 2020, it closed 23 transactions.

Inorganic Growth Story

Brown & Brown along with its subsidiaries pursues frequent buyouts in order to achieve top-line growth. Its revenues received a boost as a result of persistent focus on net new business growth and acquisitions.



Consistent investments and solid earnings will likely aid this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurance broker in carrying out inorganic efforts. Acquisitions drive Brown & Brown’s commission and fees, which, in turn, boost revenue growth.

From 1993 through first-quarter 2021, the company acquired 563 insurance intermediary operations. It remains well-poised with its low leverage, capital structure and access to additional capital to fund its merger and acquisition activities. Moreover, consistent operational results have helped Brown & Brown to generate solid cash flows to be deployed in strategic initiatives. So far this year, it has made five acquisitions.



The stock has risen 36% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.4%. The company’s efforts to ramp up growth and capital position should continue to drive its shares.

Other Acquisitions in the Same Space

There have been a host of acquisitions in the insurance space of late, given significant capital availability. In the ongoing second quarter of 2021, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has acquired California-based Kaneko & Krammer Corp. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC unit Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (“MMA”) recently acquired PayneWest Insurance, one of the largest independent agencies in the United States. Alleghany Corporation’s Y wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation acquired Wilbert, Inc. (WPS).



