Brown & Brown (BRO) Banks on Strategic Buyouts Amid Cost Woes

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO has been gaining momentum on the back of strong performing segments, strategic buyouts to capitalize on growing markets opportunities, sturdy financial standing and effective capital deployment.



The brokerage insurer remains well poised for growth on the back of solid performance across its Retail and Wholesale Brokerage segments.



Riding on new businesses, better customer retention and premium rate increases across the majority of business lines, as well as acquisition activity, the operating segments should continue to generate increasing commissions and fees, which are likely to contribute to Brown & Brown’s overall revenues.



Brown & Brown and its subsidiaries continuously make strategic acquisitions to expand globally, add capabilities and boost operations. Also, these strategic buyouts help Brown & Brown increase commissions and fees, which, in turn, drive revenues.



Brown & Brown’s impressive growth is driven by organic and inorganic means across all segments. BRO intends to make consistent investments to drive organic growth and margins. Its solid earnings have allowed the company to expand its capabilities, with the buyouts extending the company’s geographic footprint.



Brown and Brown maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and low leverage. Consistent operational results have been aiding Brown & Brown in generating solid cash flows for deployment in strategic initiatives.



A solid liquidity position enables Brown & Brown to enhance shareholder value via dividend increases and share buybacks. With respect to dividend payments, the company has increased its dividend for the last 28 years at a five-year (2018-2022) CAGR of 6.3%.



Brown and Brown has been experiencing an increase in operating expenses due to higher employee compensation and benefits, amortization, change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables as well as other operating expenses and interest expense. Such expenses continue to weigh on margin expansion.



Interest expense has been increasing due to increased interest rate exposure on the floating rate notes and higher debt borrowings. A persistent elevation of expenses might weigh on its margins.

Other Industry Players

Other players in the brokerage insurance industry include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW.



The bottom line of Arthur J. Gallagher surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 4.48%.



AJG is the largest property/casualty third-party claims administrator and the fourth largest insurance broker globally based on revenues. Sustained solid operational excellence at its Brokerage and Risk Management segments should drive the top line. AJG has an impressive inorganic growth story.



The bottom line of Marsh & McLennan surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.04%.



Marsh & McLennan’s solid Risk and Insurance Services business is a major driver. Strategic acquisitions are one of Marsh and McLennan’s major tailwinds. MMC made numerous purchases within its different operating units that enabled it to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses, develop new segments and specialize within its existing businesses.



The bottom line of Willis Towers Watson surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.82%.



Willis Towers Watson is well-poised for growth, courtesy of increasing organic commissions and fees, customer retention levels, new business, strategic buyouts and solid capital position. Its growth strategy involves focusing on core opportunities with the highest growth and returns as well as seeking strategic inorganic expansion that expands its geographical footprint and strengthens its portfolio.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.