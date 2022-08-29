Brown & Brown Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BRO

In trading on Monday, shares of Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.43, changing hands as low as $63.93 per share. Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRO's low point in its 52 week range is $52.91 per share, with $74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.97.

