Brown & Brown Agrees To Acquire Caton-Hosey Insurance

(RTTNews) - Insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire an independent insurance agency Caton-Hosey Insurance. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

The transaction is expected to close in early January 2024.

The Caton-Hosey team will continue to operate from their office in Port Orange, Florida under the leadership of Rex and Barbara Caton and John Hosey.

Caton Hosey has a history of 75 years and has been providing personal service and unique insurance solutions for individual and commercial customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.