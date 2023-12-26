Brown & Brown Agrees To Acquire Caton-Hosey Insurance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire an independent insurance agency Caton-Hosey Insurance. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

The transaction is expected to close in early January 2024.

The Caton-Hosey team will continue to operate from their office in Port Orange, Florida under the leadership of Rex and Barbara Caton and John Hosey.

Caton Hosey has a history of 75 years and has been providing personal service and unique insurance solutions for individual and commercial customers.

