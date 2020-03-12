Brown & Brown Acquires Substantially All Of Assets Of Colonial Group

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. said that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of The Colonial Group and all issued and outstanding shares of its affiliate, Colonial Premium Finance Company.

The Colonial Group is a managing general agency for independent retail insurance agents placing property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals primarily in the Southeast. The firm specializes in the areas of housing, recreational, and specialty insurance, and in addition to certain nationwide niche insurance programs, offers insurance premium financing through Colonial Premium Finance Company.

Upon closing of the deal, the Colonial Group team will continue operating from its Greensboro, North Carolina location as a new stand-alone office within Brown & Brown's Wholesale Brokerage Segment under the leadership of Jason Haupt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.