Brown & Brown Acquires Berry Insurance Group; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) announced Monday that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Berry Insurance Group through its subsidiary Brown & Brown of Ohio, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by Mark Berry, Berry Insurance Group has grown to one of the most prominent insurance brokerage agencies in the Ohio, providing commercial and personal insurance products for business and individual customers throughout the Cincinnati tri-state area.

Mark Berry will continue to lead the Berry Insurance Group team operating from their offices in Terrace Park and Lebanon, Ohio. Mark will report to Tommy Huval, Regional President of Brown & Brown Retail.

