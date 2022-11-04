Brown Brothers Harriman & Co closes position in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of zero shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT), effectively closing out their entire position in the company. In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 3,096,010 shares and 9.26% of the company.

They have filed five 13D/G filings since August 12, 2019.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds 3,963,694 shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management LLC holds 3,323,141 shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312,332 shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNFT by 14.75% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 2,000,778 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984,412 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNFT by 94.07% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake LP holds 1,799,795 shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670,573 shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNFT by 39.87% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benefitfocus Inc. Except for Brown Brothers, there has been no change in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Benefitfocus Inc is 0.1952%, a decrease of 3.8915%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 30,782,662 shares.

