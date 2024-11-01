Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos. PLC Announces Voting Rights

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP (GB:BASC) has released an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with 11,791,897 voting shares available after accounting for treasury shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests and comply with reporting requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

