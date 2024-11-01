News & Insights

Stocks

Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos. PLC Announces Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP (GB:BASC) has released an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with 11,791,897 voting shares available after accounting for treasury shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests and comply with reporting requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:BASC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.